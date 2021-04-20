...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 to 31 will be
possible.
* WHERE...southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Freeze conditions could kill sensitive vegetation
and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.