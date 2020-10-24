Kentucky State Police officers are investigating a Saturday-night fatal accident near the 23-mile marker on southbound Interstate 65.
KSP Post 3 spokesman Trooper Daniel Priddy said a vehicle hit a person walking on the interstate, resulting in the death of the pedestrian.
The name of the deceased hasn’t been released, pending notification of family members.
Priddy said the person operating the vehicle called to report the incident.
“This was not a hit-and-run,” Priddy said.
