Updated: April 17, 2023 @ 10:15 pm
Law enforcement and first responders gather at the scene of a shooting under investigation Monday afternoon by Kentucky State Police.
Police and first responders investigate a shooting Monday afternoon on Plano Road.
Kentucky State Police and first responders investigated a shooting Monday on Plano Road.
Kentucky State Police investigated a shooting involving an officer along Plano Road Monday afternoon that left a stretch of road closed for several hours.
More than a dozen police vehicles were at the scene just off Interstate 165, and they were eventually joined by a Warren County Coroner's van.
Trooper Daniel Priddy, spokesman for KSP Post 3, confirmed the active investigation but did not provide further details Monday afternoon.
Plano Road was closed to traffic from the I-165 interchange at Collett Road.
Law enforcement at the scene took pictures of a gray Pontiac Grand Am that was resting on the shoulder across from Red Rock Market with its two passenger doors open.
