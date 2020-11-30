The man whose body was found in Logan County was reported as an escapee from the Logan County Detention Center.
Kentucky State Police said Monday that the body found in a Logan County field was that of Jason S. Stratton, 48, of Elkton.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department contacted KSP on Sunday to investigate after the body was found in a field in the 5400 block of Watermelon Road in Olmstead.
Stratton was granted a furlough from the detention center and was reported as an escapee Oct. 22 after not returning to jail, according to KSP.
Foul play is not suspected in Stratton’s death, and a cause of death is undetermined pending a final autopsy, according to KSP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.