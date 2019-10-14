An Owensboro man is accused of leading law enforcement on a pursuit through Warren and other counties Monday afternoon, resulting in his arrest in Ohio County.
According to Kentucky State Police, deputies with the Warren County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a 2017 Ram pickup truck traveling north on Interstate 165 near the 8-mile marker about 4 p.m. Monday.
The truck fled from deputies at high rate of speed, and the sheriff's office ended the pursuit as the the truck traveled into Butler County.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife located the truck at the 27-mile marker at I-165 and reinitiated pursuit, with KSP troopers taking the lead as the truck entered Ohio County.
A tire deflation device was used to deflate two of the truck's tires, and the driver, later identified as Levi D. Lyons, 30, of Owensboro, used his truck to strike two KSP cruisers pursuing him, according to KSP.
A trooper intervened in the chase, using a pit maneuver that caused Lyons' truck to spin sideways to a stop near the 55-mile marker of I-165.
Lyons was booked into Ohio County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder (police officer), second-degree assault (police officer), first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (aggravating circumstances), operating on a suspended license, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and failure to or improper signal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.