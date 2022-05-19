Members of Kentucky State Police Post 3 gathered Thursday at Fairview Cemetery for a solemn ceremony to remember a fallen colleague.
Troopers lined up on either side of the grave of Lt. William C. Smith and paid tribute to his sacrifice.
On Nov. 10, 1972, Smith was shot in Warren County while attempting to serve a warrant against a murder suspect. He died from his injuries April 26, 1973, at age 45.
Smith joined KSP when the agency was established in 1948.
At the memorial ceremony, Smith’s son, Tommy Smith, laid a wreath at his father’s grave as KSP Post 3 Trooper Daniel Priddy remarked that there was “no greater act of love or bravery” than to give one’s life in service of others.
Like his father, Tommy Smith pursued a law enforcement career, working for KSP and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office before leaving for a job in the private sector.
KSP Post 3 honors six officers who have died while on duty each year, laying wreaths at their graves.
“We hold a small ceremony just to honor them and their sacrifice,” Priddy said. “This is also to honor their families, quite honestly, because the families also made a sacrifice in the service they provided to the commonwealth.”
The ceremony occurred as agencies across the state mourn the death of Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jody Cash, who was shot and killed Monday outside the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
Priddy said the death of Cash, who was a KSP trooper before joining the sheriff’s office, was on the mind of many colleagues this week.
“It’s just a reminder of how dangerous the job is, but I think most people that get into this want to do it to help people and that’s what we’re trying to do every day,” Priddy said.
Ceremonies were also performed Thursday at the graves of the following officers:
- Patrolman James P. Hays and Patrolman Robert Rowland, who were members of KSP’s predecessor agency, the Kentucky Highway Patrol. Hays and Rowland were shot and killed Dec. 21, 1935, while attempting to question two brothers about a stolen automobile at the garage they operated in Franklin. Hays is buried in Cave City, and Rowland is buried in Franklin.
- KSP Trooper William Barrett, who was shot in Warren County in 1971 outside his home in an ambush. The shooting remains unsolved. Barrett is buried in Woodbury, Tenn.
- KSP Trooper Walter Thurtell, who died in a crash in 1972 in Logan County while responding to a call for assistance. He is buried in Adairville.
- KSP Detective Darrell Phelps, who was shot and killed in 1981 while investigating a marijuana grow operation in Edmonson County. Phelps is buried in Butler County.
