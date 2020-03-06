Four people were arrested Thursday in Simpson County after police received a report of a stolen vehicle and found it parked next to another stolen vehicle.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers were contacted around 12:30 p.m. Thursday by the Bowling Green Police Department about a stolen Nissan Sentra believed to be traveling south on Interstate 65.
KSP located the stolen vehicle in a field on Page Drive in Franklin, parked next to a GMC pickup truck that was later discovered to be stolen as well.
When police discovered the vehicles, four males ran into a wooded area and were arrested after a short foot pursuit.
Donavan D. Broyles, 18, of Grand Rapids, Mich., and three juveniles were taken into custody on charges that include receiving stolen property, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended/revoked license, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and engaging in organized crime.
