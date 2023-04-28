Kentucky State Police have released the name of the trooper involved in a shooting last month in Edmonson County that led to one death.
KSP's Critical Incident Response Team investigated the March 30 incident that led to the death of Cody Brady, 27, of Smiths Grove.
KSP Sgt. Jason Adkison was named in a news release as the trooper who fired the fatal shot.
According to KSP, members of KSP Post 3 were assisting the Brownsville Police Department in a vehicle pursuit that began around 8:47 p.m. March 30 in Brownsville when a white Dodge Caravan fled from Brownsville police after initially stopping.
Brownsville police requested assistance after the Caravan's driver fired multiple shots that struck the Brownsville officer's cruiser during the pursuit.
KSP became involved in the pursuit around 9:02 p.m., with Brady continuing to fire multiple shots in the direction of pursuing officers.
Two KSP cruisers were struck by gunfire during the pursuit, KSP said.
The pursuit traveled through Rocky Hill and into Smiths Grove in Warren County before returning to Edmonson County and coming to an end at 9:27 p.m. behind a residence on Rocky Hill Road.
Brady then ran from police, and KSP troopers, Brownsville police officers and deputies from the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office continued the pursuit.
Brady fled into a ditch line while brandishing a firearm.
According to KSP, Brady discharged the gun again, and Adkison perceived a threat and fired his agency-issued firearm, fatally striking Brady.
Adkison, an eight-year veteran of KSP, was placed on administrative leave in accordance with state police policies and procedures, and KSP said the investigation remains ongoing.
— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.