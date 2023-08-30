The Kentucky State Police on Wednesday released more information about the shooting of Bowling Green Police officer Matt Davis, naming the man responsible for his injuries.
Per KSP, preliminary investigation determined that Esteban DeJesus Lowery, 41, of Bowling Green, fired "multiple rounds" at Davis as he and a department-approved ride-along were responding to a disturbance call at America's Car-Mart on Russellville Road on July 6.
According to KSP, Lowery produced a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at Davis, who attempted to deflect the weapon and create distance between himself and Lowery.
Lowery fired multiple rounds, striking Davis and incapacitating him.
"When additional officers arrived, they found the subject unresponsive," KSP's statement reads.
The statement does not explain how Lowery became unresponsive and does not identify whether the person on the ride-along was involved in the incident.
The Daily News had previously requested BGPD ride-along records pertaining to the day of the incident. That request was denied on the grounds that the information could compromise an open KSP investigation.
A records request to the Office of the State Medical Examiner seeking information on Lowery's cause of death was denied on similar grounds.
Per KSP, first responders performed life-saving measures on both Lowery and Davis, who was transported to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. He remains in a Nashville area hospital while he continues to recover.
Lowery was transported to the Medical Center in Bowling Green where he was pronounced deceased.
According to Lowery’s obituary, he was a Warren Central High School graduate and served in both the Army and the Army National Guard. He left behind three children in his passing.
Lowery’s criminal record, obtained by the Daily News in an open records request to the Warren County Regional Jail, denotes a total of 73 charges dating back to April 2001.
The record includes four separate instances of Lowery being charged for assault, 4th degree – domestic violence and two times being charged for assault, 4th degree – spouse abuse.
Records show that Lowery served a total of 1,502 days in the WCRJ across 26 separate bookings and was last released on Oct. 16, 2019.
According to a police citation dated Feb. 7 of this year, Lowery had been banned from the Gary Force Honda at 2325 Scottsville Road, another local car dealership.
A subsequent citation, dated two weeks later on Feb. 24 and obtained via a records request, shows Lowery also received a two-year ban from the Warren County Public Library at 1225 State St.
According to the narrative of the incident attributed to officer Davis, the library’s assistant manager contacted police requesting Lowery be banned from the location due to him recently threatening staff members.
Lowery was located at a computer on the second floor and was “very uncooperative.” Lowery refused to speak to police and never removed his airpods from his ears. He was advised of his two year ban and left “in a very frustrated manner.”
Wednesday's statement was the first new information shared by KSP regarding the case since July 6.
"To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered," the statement reads.
"Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case."