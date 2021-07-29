Kentucky State Police is looking for a dark-colored passenger car that is believed to have left the scene of a fatal hit-and-run earlier this week in Barren County.
Police released a screenshot from surveillance camera footage that appears to show a vehicle being sought in connection with the investigation into the death Monday of Allen Johnson, 26, of Glasgow.
Johnson was riding a mini-bike on East Hiseville Main Street when he fell from it after swerving to the left. Johnson was struck by a vehicle that left the scene and was then hit by a second vehicle driven by Terry Walls, 60, of Liberty, who police said was unable to stop before hitting Johnson.
Anyone with information about the crash may call KSP at 270-782-2010.