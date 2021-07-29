Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat Index values of 105 to 109 degrees expected. * WHERE... Portions of Central Kentucky and Southern Indiana, mainly west of Interstate 65. * WHEN... From 11 AM to 700 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS... Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Learn more about heat safety at www.weather.gov/safety/heat. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1. &&