Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green is seeking information on an armed robbery Saturday morning in the Sweeden community of Edmonson County.
Troopers responded about 5 p.m. Saturday to the Z Mart store at 6353 Ky. 259 North, where a man with a handgun had entered and demanded cash, according to a news release issued Tuesday by KSP. Employees described the man as being between 5 feet and 5 feet, 2 inches tall, wearing black clothing, a black mask and gloves.
Anyone with information about the incident or the identify of the apparent robber is asked to call KSP Post 3 at 270-782-2010 or submit information through the KSP app. Anyone providing information may remain anonymous. The investigation is being led by Detective Courtney Milam.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.