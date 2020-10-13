Kentucky State Police is looking for information regarding a missing Warren County teenager.
Ireland Scanlan, 16, was last seen Friday near Scottsville Road, KSP said.
The 5-foot, 6-inch white female weighs about 120 pounds and has long brown hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a white pullover shirt, camo leggings and white shoes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts can contact KSP at 270-782-2010 or 877-416-1224.
