Kentucky State Police are seeking information on items stolen Wednesday evening from a rescue truck that was taken from the Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department Station 2 on Mount Olivet-Girkin Road.
The truck was taken from the station about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday but was found about two hours later on Wayne Watt Road about two miles from the station, according to KSP Post 3 Public Affairs Officer Daniel Priddy.
According to a post on the Richardsville VFD Twitter account, a number of items were missing from the truck after it was recovered. Among them were chainsaws, blowers, hand tools, an iPad, a medical bag and a fire extinguisher.
“It was thousands of dollars worth of equipment,” Priddy said. “Something like this affects the entire community.
“These individuals volunteer their time to help the community with house fires and accidents. A case like this affects the community quite a bit.”
Priddy said KSP Post 3 could use the public’s help in investigating this incident. Anyone with information about the crime or the stolen items is asked to call the KSP at 270-782-2010 or the Richardsville VFD at 270-777-9991.
