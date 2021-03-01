Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky... Drakes Creek near Alvaton affecting Warren County. Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties. Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky... Barren River at Bowling Green affecting Warren County. Rough River near Dundee affecting Ohio County. Green River at Munfordville affecting Hart County. .Heavy rain from the weekend will cause the river to rise. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. If you are affected by these crests take any necessary actions. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index. php?wfo=lmk Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued later this evening, or as conditions warrant. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Barren River at Bowling Green. * From this afternoon to Tuesday evening. * At 7:45 AM CST Monday the stage was 27.1 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage this afternoon to 30.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to 14.4 feet and begin rising again Thursday evening. It will rise to 14.9 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Parks begin to flood. Most of Thomas Landing and Weldon Peete Park flood. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Boat Landing Road is impassable. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 30.9 feet on 02/25/2019. &&