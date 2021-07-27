Two members of Kentucky State Police Post 3 were formally recognized last week for their professionalism and dedication.
KSP Trooper Jarrod Lewis was named Post 3 Trooper of the Year for 2019. Detective Jonathan Johnson was named Post 3 Detective of the Year for 2019.
They received their awards at a ceremony last week in Lexington, which had been postponed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their awards recognize acts of service performed in 2019.
“Their dedication to serve the communities of the commonwealth exemplifies the very best of the Kentucky State Police,” KSP Post Commander Tim Adams said of the honorees.