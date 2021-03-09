A Kentucky State Police trooper who resigned from the Bowling Green post after becoming the subject of an internal investigation was arrested Monday in Barren County.
According to a news release from KSP Post 3, the agency was contacted about a trooper's involvement with a possible stolen and illegal firearm in Barren County.
KSP Post 3 opened an internal investigation that led to the resignation of Trooper Ben Hubbard.
On Monday, Hubbard was arrested on charges of first-degree official misconduct, possession of a defaced firearm, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property (firearm).
According to an arrest citation, police were securing property at Hubbard's Glasgow residence on Monday due to his resignation from KSP when troopers were relayed information about an illegal firearm in Hubbard's possession.
"I was told there was a sawed off shotgun in a closet at the residence, with 'Richardson' written on the side," KSP Trooper Brandon Brooks said in the arrest citation. "Hubbard stated the gun was in a suitcase in the closet. He claimed it had come from a vehicle where he had arrested the operator for DUI."
The firearm had been sanded down, with no visible markings remaining, the citation said.
Hubbard, 28, was listed Tuesday as an inmate in Barren County Corrections Center, where he is held under a $10,000 cash bond.
Hubbard is set to appear in Barren District Court April 12 for arraignment.
No attorney is listed for Hubbard in online Kentucky Court of Justice records.
The tampering and receiving stolen property charges are each Class D felonies punishable by up to five years in prison, while the charges of first-degree official misconduct and possession of a defaced firearm are both Class A misdemeanors that are punishable by up to 12 months of jail time.
