Two men who reportedly escaped from a Tennessee jail were found Monday in Allen County and arrested on new charges.
Kentucky State Police said troopers were contacted about two people who escaped from the Macon County, Tenn., jail and were possibly in Allen County.
Troopers located Jeremy Fuller, 25, and Joseph Whittemore, 22, both of Lafayette, Tenn., in an abandoned residence in the Allen County community of Adolphus, KSP said.
The two men were arrested on escape warrants from Tennessee and also charged with second-degree burglary.
