KSP wins best looking cruiser contest By the Daily News Aug 29, 2022

The Kentucky State Police has won an annual contest to determine the nation's "Best Looking Cruiser" contest for state police.

KSP announced the win Friday. The contest by the American Association of State Troopers involved a public vote based on pictures of cruisers. In the end, KSP beat second-place finisher Tennessee Highway Patrol to win the honors.