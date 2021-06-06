A free COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be available Monday at Dinosaur World in Cave City, where Kentucky Sports Radio will also hold a live, in-person broadcast for the public.
The idea comes from the Kentucky Association of Health Plans, which wanted to partner with the popular statewide radio show to better promote the vaccine in underserved areas.
Cave City will host the first stop on the “Shots Across the Bluegrass” tour with the live broadcast from 10 a.m. to noon and shots being administered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“KSR is almost a mega-brand in the state of Kentucky,” KAHP Executive Director Tom Stephens said. “And we were trying to figure out how to reach out to other rural areas in the state. Their ratings here are very high. We thought using them to get our message out would be beneficial.”
Health care technicians on site will administer the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine for ages 18 and up. No tickets or appointments are necessary.
The tour will go to Green, McCracken, Clay and Laurel counties through the rest of the week.
All of the pop-up clinics will be at nontraditional locations. Stephens said this is part of a strategy to make people feel more comfortable about receiving the vaccine.
He touted Dinosaur World as a prime example of the fun, quirky environment the organizers had in mind.
“Overall, we just want to serve all 120 counties in this state, and not just the ones that have big cities,” Stephens said. “There can be a lot of barriers when it comes to health care, and we want to provide as much access as possible.”
Stephens said KHAP has been employing a range of tactics to promote vaccine access and acceptance such as digital and radio ads, member incentives, coordinated transportation for plan members and pop-up clinics.
Stephens said KSR host Matt Jones should be present at the event despite him recently having health concerns.
Even if Jones cannot be there, other popular personalities like Ryan Lemond and Drew Franklin will be hosting the shows.
“Getting the shot was one of the best decisions I’ve made in a long time,” Jones said in a news release. “It gave me peace of mind because not only am I protected, but I’m helping to protect others. I think I speak for the whole crew when I say we’re pumped to get back out there and mix it up with fans with the live broadcasts.”
For more information on the tour or on KHAP, visit www.kahp.org or follow @kyhealthplans on Twitter.