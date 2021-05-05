Speaking over Zoom before members of the Bowling Green-Warren County Bar Association, Kentucky Court of Appeals Justice Michelle Keller spoke about the importance of the law and an independent judiciary in preserving the strength of the republic.
Keller was guest speaker Wednesday for the bar association’s Law Day event.
Originated in 1958 and observed annually on May 1, Law Day is meant to reflect on the role of law in the nation’s founding and to recognize its importance to society.
Keller said those in the legal profession cannot be “lulled into a false sense of security about the strength of our democratic republic,” citing the court challenges to last year’s presidential election and the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by demonstrators seeking to prevent the certification of the results of the election.
Keller said one can look to Poland for an assault on the rule of law, where a series of controversial reforms instituted by the ruling Law and Justice Party have come under heavy criticism from international observers who see the measures as undercutting the independence of the judiciary branch there.
“Without a judiciary to adjudicate rights and redress wrongs, the rule of a law is merely an ethereal concept,” Keller said.
In the U.S., Keller said legal order depends on the independence of state court judges, and she warned against the increasing politicization of judicial elections.
“Over the past few years, special interest groups and dark money have infiltrated most of our sister southern states’ judicial elections, especially on the appellate level,” Keller said. “No doubt, it will happen here and when it does, it will threaten the delivery of equal justice in our commonwealth.”
Keller urged bar members to look for opportunities to promote and protect the judiciary in the state and expressed confidence that members valued the rule of law.
In addition to Keller’s remarks, local attorneys were honored during the Law Day event.
Tom Kerrick received the Gwyneth Davis Outstanding Public Service Award, presented to the bar member dedicated to the principles of community spirit and causes that enhance justice and civil rights.
Kerrick is the current president of the Kentucky Bar Association, and he was honored for his work in that position during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has included leading efforts to raise awareness of mental health and struggles with well-being among those in the legal profession.
“It’s safe to say that, thanks to Tom’s leadership, lives have been saved this year,” said Matthew Cook, who presented the award.
Ashlea Shepherd Porter was presented with the Pro Bono Publico Award, in recognition of the free legal work she has performed on behalf of clients lacking financial access to legal services.
Porter has volunteered with the Warren County Pro Bono Mediation Project to provide mediation services to low-income family members in the community, and thanked Kentucky Legal Aid when accepting the award.
“The legal aid staff and the attorneys who work there are underpaid and overworked, so anything I can give back to them is my appreciation to them,” Porter said.
The William H. Natcher Award, commemorating high ethical standards and humility, was presented to Whayne Priest Jr. by his sons, Cravens and Park Priest, attorneys in the law firm their father helped found.
