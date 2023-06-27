KY case aiming to restore voting rights to all former felons meets to get ruling
Buy Now

Plaintiff Deric Lostutter (top left, clockwise), Kentucky Equal Justice Center senior litigation and advocacy counsel Ben Carter, plaintiff Robert Langdon and Fair Elections Center litigation director Jon Sherman share information about their case, Lostutter v. Commonwealth of Kentucky, in a press call Thursday. 

 SARAH MICHELS/ sarah.michels@bgdailynews.com

Deric Lostutter served two years in prison after violating a federal anti-hacking law and lying to an FBI agent in 2012. 

– Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels on Twitter @sarah_michels13 or visit bgdailynews.com.

Recommended for you