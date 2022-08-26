A Bowling Green man’s conviction and 70-year sentence in a 2017 murder case has been upheld by the Kentucky Supreme Court.
In a unanimous ruling issued last week, the state Supreme Court affirmed Vincent Ficklin’s conviction on charges of murder and first-degree robbery.
Ficklin was found guilty on both counts in the death of Timothy Massey, 41, who was shot Feb. 10., 2017, in a residence on West 15th Avenue.
A jury in Warren Circuit Court convicted Ficklin on both counts at a trial in 2020.
The jury heard testimony from a witness who claimed to have been in a bedroom in the house, saw Ficklin walk past the room and then heard a loud noise from the kitchen.
The witness then said he found Massey in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the head and saw Massey’s vehicle pull out of the driveway.
The vehicle was found abandoned in Tennessee near the Alabama border and Ficklin was arrested on Feb. 19, 2017, in Mississippi.
The prosecution used GPS data from Massey’s vehicle and cellphone tower data that tracked the location of Ficklin’s phone to bolster its case against Ficklin.
Jurors heard about a second shooting that took place in Franklin on the night of Feb. 9, 2017, for which Ficklin was charged.
An expert witness from the Kentucky State Police who appeared for the prosecution at the murder trial testified that an analysis of shell casings collected from the crime scenes in Bowling Green and Franklin determined that they had been fired from the same gun.
Ficklin pleaded guilty in Simpson Circuit Court in May to charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault and convicted felon in possession of a handgun, receiving a 10-year sentence there.
Appealing his murder conviction to the state Supreme Court, Ficklin, through his attorney Aaron Reed Baker of the Department of Public Advocacy, argued that the evidence about the shell casings should not have been admitted based on the contention that the analysis is subjective and lacks scientific reliability.
The KSP firearms examiner testified at a hearing prior to the trial about the process of examining shell casings through a comparison microscope to determine whether the markings that appear on the casings indicate that they were likely fired from the same gun.
The examiner also said the KSP Forensic Laboratory was accredited to perform the firearm analysis, the analysis itself was supported by more than 100 years of research and that peer review studies found that firearm and toolmark examination had a low error rate.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise allowed the expert testimony, finding that there was a sufficient scientific basis for the jury to consider the testimony of the firearms examiner and that any weaknesses in the process of analysis could be presented through cross-examining the witness, who was allowed to express his opinions about the shell casings “to a reasonable degree of scientific certainty.”
“After hearing the expert’s testimony, the trial court acknowledged that controversy exists in regard to the firearm and toolmark examination assumptions and methodology, but that controversy did not preclude finding that the testimony was admissible,” the Supreme Court’s ruling said.
In addition to finding that the expert’s testimony was properly admitted, the state Supreme Court found that Grise was not erroneous in denying a motion for a directed verdict on the robbery charge.
A directed verdict is a judge’s ruling that comes after a determination that one of the parties in a trial has not proved their case and there is no evidentiary basis for a jury to reach a different conclusion.
At trial, Ficklin’s defense team argued that the prosecution did not produce sufficient evidence to prove that Ficklin used physical force against Massey and that he stole Massey’s truck.
Upon appealing the case on behalf of Ficklin, Baker argued that while there was enough evidence for a jury to find that Ficklin shot Massey, there was no evidence to prove that Ficklin shot Massey with the intent to steal his truck.
The appeals court, however, determined that a jury could have reasonably concluded that, based on the evidence of the shooting followed by the theft of the vehicle, Ficklin had the intent to steal Massey’s vehicle at the time he shot Massey.