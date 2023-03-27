The Kentucky Supreme Court upheld the conviction and 45-year sentence for a man who was tried for murder in connection with a deadly stabbing from 2020.
Mach Sar, 38, was found guilty by a jury of murder at a 2021 trial stemming from the Jan. 30, 2020, killing of Somrhut “Sam” Phan, 29, of Bowling Green, who was stabbed multiple times in a trailer at Wheel Mobile Home Park on Dishman Lane, where both men were staying with the family of Sar’s brother.
Sar appealed the conviction, raising two issues for the state supreme court to consider.
Sar contended that the Warren Circuit Court should not have allowed the jury to view a clip of crime scene footage from Bowling Green Police Department Officer Tyler Norris’ body camera that showed Phan’s face and upper torso, arguing that it had a prejudicial effect on the jury.
The supreme court disagreed, saying in a unanimous ruling that the five-second portion of the six-minute video showing Phan’s body was not enough on its own to sway the jury against Sar, given that the jury was already aware by that point from previous testimony of the nature of Phan’s injuries.
“There is simply no substantial possibility that the jury was swayed by the five-second glimpse of Phan’s head and upper torso,” the supreme court said in its ruling.
The court also determined that the body camera footage gave the jury a better sense of the space in which the crime occurred than photographs alone, providing details about the layout of the trailer, where the stabbing occurred and the position of Phan’s body relative to other people there during and after the incident.
Sar’s appeal also featured an argument that the court should not have admitted testimony from his sister-in-law, Catherine Sean, regarding a conversation she had with Sar.
Asked at trial whether she knew of any problems between Sar and Phan before the stabbing, Sean testified that Sar and Phan had been gone for several days before Sar returned to the trailer alone less than 24 hours before the stabbing.
Sean testified that she asked Sar why Phan did not come back with him and Sar jokingly replied that Phan felt like Sar was going to kill him.
Sar’s defense team argued that the testimony was not relevant and also prejudicial to the jury.
The supreme court, however, rejected that claim, saying that the testimony was relevant to Sar’s state of mind at the time of the stabbing, which the court said was “the core disputed issue in the case.”
At trial, Sar contended that he acted under extreme emotional disturbance when the stabbing happened, having lost control of his actions when he suspected Phan of stealing money from him.
The supreme court found that Sean’s testimony about Sar making a “brief and seeming joking passing reference to killing the victim hours before he actually did so” was relevant to the jury’s determination that Sar did not act under extreme emotional disturbance.
“This suggested killing Phan was already on Sar’s mind hours before the stabbing,” the court said in its ruling. “The joking nature of the statement also suggested that Sar contemplated killing Phan during a period of mental calm rather than in an uncontrollable explosion of violence.”