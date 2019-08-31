The Kentucky Supreme Court affirmed the murder conviction and life sentence imposed on a Logan County man charged in a deadly shooting from 2016.
Gregory Posey, 35, of Russellville, was found guilty by a jury of murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in connection with the death of Patrick Gilbert, 29, who was shot July 24, 2016, in Russellville.
At the 2017 trial, jurors heard evidence that Posey had sent a series of threatening text messages to Gilbert after he began dating Posey's former girlfriend, with whom he had two children.
In a unanimous ruling issued Thursday, the state Supreme Court upheld Posey's conviction and sentence, considering three arguments.
Much of the 15-page ruling addressed Posey's argument on appeal that the jury should have been able to consider a lesser charge of first-degree manslaughter based on extreme emotional disturbance.
Posey argued that the Facebook posts and text messages referencing or threatening Gilbert showed his state of mind, and that learning that his former girlfriend, Chelsea Ogles, was pregnant with Gilbert's baby pushed him over the edge and led to the shooting.
Posey supported his argument by pointing to a police interview with his uncle, who said that the pregnancy "tipped (Posey) over the edge" and to Posey's own phone conversation with Logan Circuit Judge Tyler Gill four months before the shooting.
Gill testified that Posey seemed distraught and talked of harming others or himself because of Gilbert's relationship with Ogles.
The state Supreme Court found no evidence that Posey's state of mind was of a temporary kind to support instructing a jury on an extreme emotional disturbance defense, noting that the social media posts and messages covered a 13-month period.
"This phone conversation (with Gill) clearly undercuts the idea that Chelsea and P.J.'s relationship and the pregnancy were so sudden or shocking as to override (Posey's) judgment and compel him to kill P.J.," Justice Lisabeth Hughes, writing for the court, said in Thursday's ruling. "He expressly considered taking extreme action well before Chelsea became pregnant or he knew of her pregnancy."
The state Supreme Court also rejected an argument from Posey that the jury should have been admonished that the text messages Posey sent to Gilbert and threats posted on Facebook were not evidence of guilt.
The court of appeals noted that Posey made a request in writing for the admonition the day after the evidence was introduced to the jury, when procedural rules require a request for an admonition to be made no later than after the evidence is introduced through the prosecution.
The state Supreme Court also determined that evidence of Posey's prior convictions was properly introduced as jurors considered the firearm possession charge.
