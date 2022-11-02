This year’s Kentucky Supreme Court election sees two candidates from the Bowling Green legal community facing each other in a campaign that could be transformative for the state’s highest court.
Current Chief Justice John Minton, representing the state supreme court’s 2nd District, is retiring, and Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Kelly Thompson and Bowling Green attorney Shawn Alcott are running to succeed Minton.
While the choice of the court’s next chief justice will be made by the other sitting justices, the court’s 2nd District representative will be elected next week for an eight-year term by voters in a 17-county district that covers a swath of Kentucky stretching from the Tennessee border to the Ohio River, encompassing population centers like Bowling Green and Elizabethtown.
The winner will join a body of seven justices across the state who act as the final interpreter of Kentucky law, ruling on a diverse slate of matters in civil and criminal law.
As an elected appeals court judge, Thompson has previously appeared on the ballot, and points to his time as a jurist as an asset that would help him on the state’s high court.
“In the opinions I’ve written, I’ve tried to give a fair resolution to disputes between our citizens ... 99.9 percent of all cases I decide have nothing to do with politics, they have to do with divorces, malpractice cases, people in the penitentiary, disputes that have to be resolved to keep the peace in our society,” he said.
The Bowling Green native graduated from University of Kentucky Law School in 1972 and embarked on a law career that involved stints as chief trial counsel for the Kentucky Department of Highways in Hardin County and law clerk for the Kentucky Court of Appeals before returning to Bowling Green in 1974, spending several years locally as chief public advocate before first being elected to the state appeals court in 2006.
Thompson pointed to a Warren County Judicial Candidate Survey sponsored by the Bowling Green-Warren County Bar Association that was released last month.
One of the nine questions the opinion poll asked local bar association members concerned the likelihood that both candidates had “adequate legal experience to be an effective justice on the Supreme Court.”
Seventy-five of the 95 members questioned assessed Thompson as very likely or somewhat likely to have adequate legal experience, while 49 out of 95 gave the same ratings to Alcott.
“I don’t think the supreme court should be a place for on-the-job training for someone who has never been there,” Thompson said.
While having no prior time as a judge to her credit, Alcott’s legal career has touched on numerous aspects of the law that she says lends a “depth and breadth of experience” to prepare her for the state supreme court.
The Muhlenberg County native graduated from Vanderbilt University, where her interest in a career in law was sparked, leading her to obtain her law degree from the University of Kentucky.
Alcott worked initially on the staff of the late Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Joseph Huddleston, who she credits for sharpening her skills as a writer and cementing her desire to seek an appellate court position.
After leaving that clerkship, Alcott was an assistant Warren County attorney for two years, advising the Warren County Fiscal Court as it took over solid waste management from the city and prosecuting cases in juvenile court.
Most of Alcott’s legal career has been spent with the Bowling Green law firm now known as Kerrick Bachert, doing trial work on behalf of both plaintiffs and defendants before narrowing her focus on health care law, where she has represented hospitals, clinics and individual health care providers.
“I really have gotten a good look through my practice at a lot of issues and a lot of different types of cases and I thought, if you say ‘one day,’ it’ll never come unless you decide to step out and make it that day,” Alcott said of her motivation to run. “I’ve seen firsthand how the language of the federal and state constitutions impact real individuals and real settings and I know the impact that has on individuals and businesses, so I’m very grateful to have been in such a dynamic practice that has given me the opportunity to argue those issues in my clients’ interest.”
The campaign has attracted interest from several contributors who have opened their pocketbooks for their favored candidates.
Alcott has reported $175,777.90 in campaign receipts, while Thompson has received $121,054.75, according to information from the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance.
A subplot in the state judicial elections, and the circuit judge’s race in Franklin County, has been the influx of money from Political Action Committees in what have typically been low-dollar, nonpartisan races compared to Kentucky General Assembly and Congressional campaigns.
According to reports, Fair Courts America, a conservative Super PAC, intends to spend $1.64 million on two Kentucky Supreme Court races and a Franklin Circuit Court judicial election.
The 2nd District has received less of an infusion of PAC funding compared to the other two races it his targeted, reports indicate, but Thompson said the funds, which are untraceable, present a troubling aspect to a nonpartisan election.
“These people have no names, we don’t know who they are and they are trying to influence and buy the Kentucky Supreme Court,” Thompson said. “They perceive that they can control my opponent, and I think it’s a great threat to the independence of the judiciary and to democracy.”
Alcott said she is aware of the reports regarding Super PAC involvement in the judicial races, but that’s the extent of her knowledge on the issue.
“All my donations to my campaign are disclosed in public, and the maximum donation to a candidate allowed under Kentucky law or through a PAC is $2,000 per election cycle,” Alcott said.
Super PACs have no contribution or spending limits when it comes to advertising and other forms of voter outreach.
Alcott said that candidates don’t have control over those efforts and she’s focused her campaign on her qualifications.
“The role of each court as a whole is to examine each case that comes before it squarely and fairly given the facts that come from below and the law as it’s been presented, looking at each position, fully exploring and testing the arguments made by counsel on both sides, stepping back and measuring those arguments, whether it’s a statutory or a constitutional issue,” Alcott said.