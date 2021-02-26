In light of the decreasing rate of COVID-19 cases and an increase in vaccinations, the Kentucky Supreme Court on Friday issued two amended orders meant to ease restrictions on in-person access to court facilities.
One order covering health and safety requirements allows judges to schedule individual cases for in-person hearings starting May 1.
Judges will have the discretion to determine when in-person hearings will be necessary. Under the Supreme Court order, attendance at those hearings must be limited to participating attorneys, parties, witnesses, domestic violence advocates and others authorized to attend as determined by the judge, who will also be responsible for ensuring that social distancing is observed in the courtroom and for enforcing the wearing of masks.
During the pandemic, court proceedings have been held remotely through videoconferencing.
The same order extends the mail-in renewal of driver's licenses to June 30 and allows circuit clerks' offices to end reduced staffing effective May 1, though teleworking can continue.
The other order from the state Supreme Court covers court proceedings and allows grand juries to resume after April 1 while extending the date to begin jury trials and in-person judicial sales to May 1.
Jury trials have been postponed for much of the pandemic, with the exception of a brief window of time last year in which the state Supreme Court allowed for trials in which jurors were required to observe social distancing guidelines and all participants were required to wear masks.
Commented