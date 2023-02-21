A coalition of 14 Kentucky groups is looking to tackle several criminal justice issues this legislative session.
Smart on Crime, established in 2016, includes organizations with wide-ranging political perspectives.
It began with six founding members – the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions, Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, Catholic Conference of Kentucky and Kentucky Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers – and has since added advocacy groups such as NAACP Kentucky and Kentucky Youth Advocates.
While the coalition initially formed to reform Kentucky’s expungement laws, it has continued to address other criminal justice issues to reduce recidivism and barriers to re-entry, said Jason Hall, founding member and executive director of Catholic Conference of Kentucky.
“We felt that there was a real opportunity to bring together groups with different expertise and at different points on the political spectrum around criminal justice reform because it was one of those rare issue sets where there was some convergence,” Hall said.
“When you have the faith community, you have the business community, advocacy organizations from the right and left, all pushing in the same direction, that’s pretty compelling.”
According to data compiled by Smart on Crime, the Kentucky legislature has enacted six times as many laws to increase incarceration as to reduce it from 2011 to 2022.
In the 2023 fiscal year, the commonwealth will spend an estimated $750 million on corrections for over 30,000 incarcerated Kentuckians, the eighth-highest imprisonment rate in the country.
Black people are disproportionately represented, making up 21% of those serving felony sentences in jails and prisons but 8.6% of the population.
“Criminal justice reform in Kentucky is badly needed,” said Steve Megerle, Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy board member. “It has been for decades a hodgepodge of band aids on fixes.”
Megerle said the overarching problem is that Kentucky has overemphasized the retribution and incapacitation aspects of the criminal justice system and in turn, underemphasized rehabilitation, prevention and deterrence.
“I can tell you that once a person gets in the criminal justice system, that is a vice grip that they may never be able to get out of the entire rest of their lives, and has generational consequences.”
The current system is also hurting the economy, Megerle added. Incapacitating someone for a year puts more burden on the budget than entering them into an inpatient rehabilitation program that is more likely to keep them out of trouble in the long term, he said.
“You get a lot better return on investment from focusing funds on rehabilitation at say a $12,000 cost per year to treat someone in an intensive inpatient program versus $24,000 and putting them in a state prison,” he said.
One of the coalition’s aims is reform of the Persistent Felony Offender statute, which requires mandatory minimum sentences for repeat offenders. The law has led to decades-long sentences for crimes like selling $100 worth of drugs and missing a court date.
Smart on Crime wants to remove minimum sentence lengths for PFOs and to instead allow juries more leeway to determine sentence lengths.
The group also wants to lower the charge for drug possession from a Class D felony to a Class A misdemeanor for the first and second convictions.
Combined with simplification and expansion of the expungement process for nonviolent, nonsexual crimes, the coalition thinks this change would help formerly incarcerated people, 27% of which who are unemployed, get jobs and access to stable housing.
Kentucky has the fourth-highest overdose rate in the nation. In 2021, there were 27.5 overdose deaths per 100,000 residents, 69% of which involved fentanyl, according to a Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center report.
Last session, the General Assembly passed Senate Bill 90, which established a pilot diversion project in 10 counties that allows those eligible to choose treatment over incarceration. Charges are dismissed upon successful completion of the program.
Smart on Crime wants to expand the pilot program to the entire state, using part of the opioid abatement settlement funds.
“I think it’s taken the General Assembly time to realize that at the root of a lot of people getting justice ... is substance use disorder,” said Kungu Njuguna, ACLU policy strategist.
“There’s finally a realization on both sides of the aisle that if we’re going to lower the amount of people who are incarcerated, we’ve got to get to the root causes, and the root causes are substance use disorder and behavioral health issues.”
Smart on Crime has several other goals, including:
- clarifying the Good Samaritan law to give people experiencing a drug overdose and bystanders immunity from being charged if they call 911;
- removing fentanyl testing strips from the “drug paraphernalia” definition; and
- restoring voting rights to former felons, which would require a constitutional amendment.
The coalition’s greatest obstacle is a lack of time to address all the issues in this year’s short session, but also in the longer 60-day sessions.
“We have hundreds of pages of our penal code that are in need of reform, and it almost would need a special session to clean it up and modernize it, and do like they did back in 1974-76, the last time that they renewed the penal code,” Megerle said.
“You can’t keep nibbling at the edges with criminal justice reform. It’s far beyond the time to completely reform our system here in Kentucky.”