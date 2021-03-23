The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has started a project to improve traffic on a section of U.S. 231 (Scottsville Road) in Bowling Green that sees an average of 30,000 vehicles a day.
The improvements will be done between Three Springs Road and the Greenwood Mall entrance at Bryant Way, which is in front of Longhorn Steakhouse and Pizza Hut.
The construction is scheduled to be completed by late fall this year.
KYTC District 3 Public Information Officer Wes Watt said the project’s goal is to improve safety, efficiency and overall traffic flow in the area. There will be multiple intersection improvements and traffic signal changes.
“Anyone who has spent any amount of time in Bowling Green knows how busy Scottsville Road is,” Watt said. “This won’t solve all of the traffic problems in this part of town, but the scheduled improvements will help.”
The project will include new dual left turn lanes at Scottsville and Cave Mill roads. New left-turn lanes will be built for Scottsville Road motorists who are turning onto Cave Mill Road, and the state also plans new dual left turn lanes for Cave Mill Road motorists turning onto Scottsville Road.
“One of the major issues with the corridor is getting traffic through the intersection,” Watt said. “By adding multiple lanes, we can push through more vehicles.”
Another part of the project will be at the Greenwood Mall entrance near Longhorn Steakhouse, which will be widened to include a dedicated left turn lane, a dedicated right turn lane and a left/straight through lane.
At the intersection with Ken Bale Boulevard and Three Springs Road, the median will be reworked to improve the alignment of the left turn lane from Scottsville Road to Ken Bale Boulevard.
A new concrete median safety feature will be built on Scottsville Road from Three Springs Road to Pascoe Boulevard. Entrances between the signals in this section will become right turn only.
Finally, changes will be made to the traffic signal at the Scottsville Road intersection with Greenwood Square Shopping Center and the frontage road. All left turns will be eliminated except the northbound Scottsville Road left turn into Greenwood Square. Exits from the frontage road and Greenwood Square will be right turn only.
“We will be eliminating some turn phases at the signal as less phases will equal more time for other phases, which should help the traffic flow,” Watt said.
Watt said the bulk of the work will take place during the overnight hours to limit traffic impacts as much as possible. However, there will still be some construction during daytime hours.
“Roadways will be open at all times during this construction period,” Watt said. “There will be some lane closures, which could cause some traffic delays. For some people, it may be better to find alternative routes. People just need to pay attention when they are traveling through the area and utilize some patience.”
Scotty’s Contracting & Stone LLC was awarded the contract Dec. 18 in the amount of $4,075,899.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.