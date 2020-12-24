The Kentucky Trans-portation Cabinet Regional Driver Licensing Office in Bowling Green has moved into its permanent quarters in Stadium Park Plaza.
The new location at 360 E. Eighth Ave., Suite 111, is a 4,500-square-foot space that faces Seventh Avenue next to Mariah’s. It replaces the smaller, temporary Real ID office that was located between Starbucks and 6-4-3 Sports Bar.
It is one of 12 permanent regional offices KYTC has established in a network that eventually will number about two dozen offices around the state to handle driver licensing and issue IDs that comply with the federal Real ID Act.
In-person services at the regional office in Bowling Green are limited at this time to the following:
- Issuance of a REAL ID for any resident.
- Replacement of a lost license, permit or identification card.
- Issuance of a license or ID card needed for employment.
- Issuance of a REAL ID or standard license for a new resident replacing a valid out-of-state credential.
- Issuance of REAL ID or standard licenses for new applicants who have successfully completed Kentucky State Police driver testing.
Those services are available at other KYTC regional driver licensing offices in Paducah, Madisonville, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Lexington, Morehead, Somerset, Richmond, Columbia, Jackson and Prestonsburg.
The KYTC also has temporary regional offices operating by appointment only at Catlettsburg, Florence and Louisville-Bowman Field.
“The new Bowling Green office expands an important customer service,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “But we are doing so in a way that protects the health and safety of our customers and our employees. That includes social distancing, wearing face masks and having a sanitized work station for every customer.”
The Bowling Green office will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Applicants may make appointments online at drive.ky.gov. A limited number of workstations will be available to serve walk-ins.
To avoid gatherings in common waiting areas after checking in, applicants may be asked to wait in their vehicles and will be notified when to return to the issuance office to be served.
All of Kentucky’s regional Real ID offices will issue IDs that will be fully compliant with federal law enacted to increase security after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and will be needed to board domestic flights or enter federal buildings.
The Department of Homeland Security has announced that the federal enforcement date of the REAL ID Act is now Oct. 1, 2021.
Although there will be travel and access restrictions on the enforcement date, REAL ID cards are optional and citizens do not have to obtain one before the deadline. Other federally approved documents, like a valid passport or passport card, are accepted for U.S. air travel and military base entry.
– More information about Real ID and documents needed to apply for the new IDs can be found at the drive.ky.gov website.
