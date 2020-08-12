Four co-defendants suspected of involvement in the deadly 2017 La Placita robbery are scheduled to go on trial early next year, a judge ordered.
The trial for Jorge Santos Caballero-Melgar, Jonny Alexander Reyes-Martinez, Jose Adan Mejia Varela and Estrellita Soto, which was originally set to begin Oct. 13, has been rescheduled for Feb. 16.
The four co-defendants are charged with various crimes in connection with the March 17, 2017, robbery of the Morgantown Road store, during which Jose Cruz, 31, of Bowling Green, was shot and killed while police said he attempted to intervene.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers filed the order Monday continuing the trial, and a pretrial conference originally set for Sept. 15 was rescheduled to Jan. 5.
The change in the trial date came after Caballero-Melgar’s defense team of attorneys Bryce Caldwell and Jeffrey Darling filed a motion Thursday to continue the trial, citing concerns that have arisen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The attorneys said the community restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the virus “greatly impacted” their ability to communicate with Caballero-Melgar and prepare for trial.
Darling also disclosed in the motion that he underwent an emergency procedure July 6 in which a stent was placed in an artery in his heart.
“The procedure was uneventful and Mr. Darling is back to full activities, including work, but his cardiologist has warned him that he is more susceptible to COVID-19, and that the consequences of contracting the virus could be life-threatening,” the attorney said in their motion, adding that he had concerns about being in close proximity to Caballero-Melgar, who has been incarcerated for about two years while his case is pending.
Reyes-Martinez is accused of firing the fatal shot in the incident and is charged with murder through use of a firearm during a crime of violence, conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to carry or possess a firearm during a crime of violence and illegal possession of a firearm.
Caballero-Melgar and Varela are charged with the same offenses as Reyes-Martinez, and Caballero-Melgar is also charged with illegal reentry after deportation.
Varela is additionally charged with illegal possession of a firearm, and Soto faces robbery and conspiracy charges.
A fifth co-defendant, Lilian Yamileth Duron, pleaded guilty to interference with commerce by robbery and was handed a four-year prison sentence.
