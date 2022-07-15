Being part of a bigger parent company is meaning bigger things for Bowling Green’s Fort Dearborn label-making factory.
After last year’s purchase by the private equity company Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, Fort Dearborn is now folded into Ohio-based Multi-Color Corp., also purchased by CD&R.
The new label, though, doesn’t mean any retrenchment for the local label company.
In a Wednesday news release, Multi-Color announced a $4.8 million investment in new equipment and the creation of 60 new jobs at the plant in the South Central Industrial Park off Nashville Road.
“The investment MCC is making in our Bowling Green facility is attributed to the ... customer-focused team here,” William Lennox Jr., general manager of Multi-Color in Bowling Green, said in a news release. “The confidence to make this the facility of choice, to deliver business results and customer satisfaction, provides long-term stability for our team members and the community.”
Bowling Green’s Fort Dearborn plant had been part of a company owned by Massachusetts-based Advent International.
At the time of the purchase by CD&R that created the merger with Multi-Color Corp., Fort Dearborn management saw it as an opportunity.
“We believe the growth opportunities that this combination and new investment partnership with CD&R present will greatly benefit our customers, suppliers, and employees alike,” Kevin Kwilinski, then-president and CEO of Fort Dearborn, said after the sale. “We believe MCC’s global footprint and CD&R’s experience helping industrial companies enhance operational execution and achieve global scale and growth will benefit the combined enterprise.”
Those words seem prescient now, with the announcement of the local plant’s growth.
Such growth is welcomed by local officials like Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott.
“By continuing to invest in Bowling Green, Multi-Color Corporation has created additional opportunities for all the businesses in our community,” Alcott said in a news release. “The impact of their investment will be felt by local retailers, restaurants, banks, service providers and more.”
As part of MCC, the Bowling Green plant is now affiliated with a multi-national company that serves producers of home and personal care, wine and spirit, food and beverage, health care and specialty consumer products, as well as container manufacturers primarily in the Americas, as well as Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and China.
MCC’s United States presence is significant. The company’s website lists 39 manufacturing facilities across 20 states.
Worldwide, the company has about 10,000 employees across 86 plants in 26 countries.