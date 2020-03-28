Among other unprecedented challenges, the coronavirus pandemic is impacting U.S. Census Bureau operations, and Bowling Green might be especially hard hit as most of Western Kentucky University's 18,000 students are off campus.
Under Census Bureau guidelines, college students are supposed to list where they are going to school as their primary residence. But as WKU students went home after the university went to online courses this month, many could be reporting that their residence is where they are now.
"That's a fear I have," said Sue Parrigin, a Bowling Green city commissioner and head of the local Complete Count Census Committee. "It's problematic for sure."
The effect might already be evident in the latest self-reporting census numbers.
As of Friday afternoon, the Kentucky response rate was 28.3 percent, according to the Census Bureau. Bowling Green's response rate was at 24.6 percent. Owensboro, which joined Bowling Green in a friendly competition to see which city had a higher self-reporting rate, was at 35.5 percent. On a county level, Warren County was at 27.7 percent, while Daviess County, where Owensboro is located, was at 34.9 percent.
"I'm sure (the WKU students being off campus) has had a profound impact" on those numbers, Parrigin said.
Owensboro and Bowling Green were locked in a battle for the status of the state's third-largest city for many years before Bowling Green moved ahead after the 2010 census. According to 2017 Census Bureau estimates, Owensboro's population stood at 59,809 while Bowling Green was at 68,401.
According to an emailed statement from the Census Bureau, "in most cases students living away from home at school should be counted at school, even if they are temporarily elsewhere due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ... We are asking schools to contact their students and remind them to respond."
Students who live in on-campus WKU housing are automatically counted as Bowling Green residents.
WKU has reached out to all students to let them know they should list Bowling Green as their primary residence, according to university spokesman Bob Skipper.
The university sent an email to all students informing them of the census guidelines and has a website, www.wku.edu/census, to provide more information.
Parrigin said the key to getting the WKU students counted correctly is to continue to "communicate, communicate, communicate."
Billions of dollars in federal funding and political representation are tied to census numbers.
There is still time for the local numbers to bounce back, since the self-reporting deadline is July 31.
"However, that date can and will be adjusted if necessary as the situation evolves in order to achieve a complete and accurate count," according to the Census Bureau statement.
