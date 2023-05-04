Landscape gardener and designer Ruth Rabold’s legacy is one that lives on today and can be found in many landmarks around Warren County, including Fountain Square Park, the Hobson House, Riverview at Hobson Grove and Bowling Green Country Club.
To honor her legacy and tell the story of Rabold’s mission to beautify the city, Bowling Green-Warren County Landmark Association, in partnership with UnSeen BG Tours and the Bowling Green Trolley, will offer a new tour, Lady of the Garden – The Ruth Rabold Story.
Tours will begin May 12, with guests boarding the Bowling Green Trolley at the Historic RailPark & Train Museum.
Jamie Johnson, executive director of the Historic RailPark & Train Museum, said this is the first time the full and complete history of Rabold’s contributions will be told.
Rabold, who passed way in 1986, founded the Garden Club of Kentucky in 1931, the Bowling Green Garden Club in 1935 and the Bowling Green Beautification Commission (the precursor to today’s Operation PRIDE) in the 1970s.
She also developed the former Lehman (Rabold) Gardens estate, which extended from her home on Parkway Street to the Nutwood-Magnolia neighborhood.
“It’s important to note that at the time, it really wasn’t acceptable for women to become professional landscapers,” Johnson said.
During that time, Ruth traveled around Europe to learn even more about gardening. After she arrived back in Bowling Green, Johnson said that Rabold made it her personal endeavor to beautify the city.
“And she did all of this as a volunteer, so she wasn’t paid for her work,” she said.
Johnson said that Rabold was very particular and she wasn’t shy about telling people what she thought.
“She had her own standards on how she thought things should look and how to maintain things,” she said. “Before there was Operation PRIDE, there was Ruth Rabold. There’s an importance to that and we wouldn’t be the beautiful city we are today without her.”
During the tour, guests will be led by UnSeen BG tour guide Debbie Eaton, who will portray Rabold.
“We want the guests to feel immersed,” Johnson said. “Basically, it’s like Ruth herself is giving you a guided tour of Bowling Green.”
Along the way, guests will visit areas in downtown Bowling Green that will highlight points of interest of the famous gardener, concluding with a personal tour of Rabold’s private garden, led by her great-grandson, Nick Rabold.
“Ruth Rabold’s enormous talent and dedication to serving the public, as well as her success in paving the way for professional women, was an inspiration to countless people of her time,” Rabold said.
During the tour of Ruth’s private garden, her character will turn into a spirit, and she will turn the rest of the tour over to Nick.
“He won’t be aware that she is there, so it’s kind of a fun thing for the guests, and a little entertainment factor comes into play, but it’s all done in a respectable manner,” Johnson said.
She said because there are multiple steps and terraces that must be navigated during the tour, it is not recommended for those with mobility issues.
“While the trolley itself is wheelchair accessible, the grounds are not,” she said.
The limited series tour is expected to last around two hours, with available tour dates in May and June. Tours will depart from the RailPark at 6 p.m.
“My family and I hope that sharing my great-grandmother’s story with a new generation of people will inspire young talent to not only follow their dreams, but to do so in a way that benefits the public as a whole,” Rabold said.
Tickets are on sale now and be purchased at bgtrolleytours.com and unseenbgky.com. Individual tickets can be purchased online. For private group bookings, email bgtrolleytours@historicrailpark.com or call the RailPark at (270) 745-7317.