The Landmark Association of Bowling Green and Warren County is sponsoring grants to fund historic preservation projects in the county.
“These grants help to fund exterior projects on local historic houses and buildings,” a news release from the association said. “The individual grants range from $250 to $1,000 each and must be matched with cash expenditures. A total of $5,000 is available this year.”
The requirements stipulate that buildings must be at least 50 years old, work must be on the exterior of a primary building and all work must be completed in accordance with the secretary of the interior’s standards for rehabilitation.
Being a member of the association is also a requirement, and buildings must be owned by the applicant, according to the website. Membership applications are also available online at bglandmark.org. The deadline for applications is April 21.
“Grants must be used on a primary building and cannot be used for new construction, landscaping or fence repair,” the release said. “All exterior projects will be considered. Structures that are either locally designated or on the National Register of Historic Places receive special preference.”
Neill Myers Caudill, the association’s past president and a member of the grants committee, said the grant money has gone toward many exterior renovations.
“Some of the older buildings on the square, for instance, and even like the Capitol Arts, CASA headquarters, they are in the historic districts,” she said. “They know that we are here for things like the black glass on the front of the Capitol. We have helped them just this last year to replace some of those squares. Some of those buildings that are just part of the fabric of where we live you almost take them for granted.”
Founded in 1976, The Landmark Association was involved with the Bowling Green Main Street Project from 1980 to 1991. That downtown revitalization effort resulted in the rehabilitation and new construction of more than 50 commercial properties, according to the association’s website.
“We have been given grants since 2009,” said Jonathan Jeffrey, the exchequer for the association. “The total to date is a little over $38,000.”
– For more information, potential applicants may leave a message at the association office at 270-782-0037 or email bglandmark@yahoo.com with specific questions.
