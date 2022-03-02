In response to the deadly Dec. 11 tornadoes, the Bowling Green Landmark Association’s annual grant program will shift toward restoring damaged historic structures in the Nutwood, Magnolia and Cedar Ridge neighborhoods.
The association’s board of directors recently voted to expand its grant program, which focuses on helping owners of historic homes and businesses care for those buildings in ways that respect their heritage.
This year, the group will dedicate the program to tornado-damaged structures that are at least 50 years old and located in the Nutwood-Magnolia and Cedar Ridge neighborhoods.
Landmark Association President Chuck Clark said those two neighborhoods have several historic buildings and saw “enormous” devastation in the tornadoes.
“It’s the kind of damage that can change the fabric of those neighborhoods,” Clark said. “We are hoping the change that happens through rebuilding will help preserve those properties as originally envisioned.
“When you have a huge event like this, it can really change a community,” he said. “We want to make sure we don’t lose what is so precious about Bowling Green. A lot of that character is in its architecture and buildings.”
The association will increase the total amount of grants awarded to at least $11,000 from the normal $5,000 amount.
To fund the increase, Clark said the group is specifically asking its members to give a tax-deductible gift to the 2022 grant program.
The association is also taking donations from the general public as well.
“One-hundred percent of that (donations) will go toward the special grant program,” Clark said. “What we are hoping is that we can give them money that will help them take care of a property that respects that property’s heritage.”
Clark said the board will begin reviewing grant applications as soon as they arrive.
The Landmark Association’s website said structures may be residential, commercial, religious, educational or fraternal, and first preference will be given to buildings that are on the National Register of Historic Places.
Secondary preference will be given to buildings (50-plus years old) in the areas of town most affected by the tornadoes such as Nutwood, Magnolia, Covington and Cedar Ridge.
The money will not fund work on cultural sites, roofs, landscaping, fences, murals, driveways, cemeteries or archaeological work. Clark said the focus of the grant is restoring the exterior of structures.
Only one application per property owner is allowed, and if the grant is approved the applicant must join the Landmark Association. The $25 membership fee will be deducted from the grant total. Membership will be current through June 2023.
– For information on the association’s grant program, qualifications and how to apply, visit https://bgland mark.org/grants. To donate to the grant program, go to https://bglandmark.org/make-a-donation.
