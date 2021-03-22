The Landmark Association of Bowling Green and Warren County is sponsoring grants to fund historic preservation projects for 2021 in Warren County. The deadline for application is April 21.
The grants can be used to fund exterior projects on historic houses and buildings.
Since the 1970s, the Landmark Association has been a nonprofit volunteer organization that advocates the preservation, protection and maintenance of architectural, cultural and archaeological resources in Warren County and Bowling Green, according to Margaret Stein, president of the organization.
There is $5,000 available for the grants, with individual grants ranging from $250 to $1,000 for each preservation project.
All grants must be matched with a cash expenditure. If a project costs $1,000, the applicant will contribute $500 and the Landmark Association will contribute the other $500.
The Landmark Association’s main purpose for the grants is to preserve the historic buildings of Bowling Green and Warren County. For this reason, no new construction, landscaping or fence repair will be considered.
In the past, grants have been given for such projects as windows and brick and mortar work for historic chimneys, Stein said.
Special preference for the grants will be given to locally designated historic structures or structures on the National Register of Historic Places.
In order to be accepted for a grant, applicants must be members of the Landmark Association, Stein said. Membership includes exclusives like special publications, annual meetings, historical home tours and Bowling Green education, Stein said.
– To apply for a grant, visit bglandmark.org. For more information on the Landmark Association, call the office at 270-782-0037 or email bglandmark@yahoo.com.
