Police serving a search warrant on Friday seized large amounts of marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms.
According to the Scottsville Police Department, members of the SPD, Allen County Sheriff's Office and Barren River Drug Task Force executed the search warrant at a residence on Jenny Lane in Scottsville, where they confiscated 6.88 pounds of marijuana, 71.1 grams of mushrooms and $2,102 in cash.
No residents were present at the time the warrant was executed, but charges will be filed at a later date.
