Tourism in Bowling Green is getting some added power this week with two large events.
The NCM Michelin Bash at the National Corvette Museum and the Pro Drag Racing Championship Series at Beech Bend are running through Saturday.
“The NCM Michelin Bash is the big kickoff to the auto show season in Bowling Green,” said Nora Bryant, communications director at the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Last year’s event was big, but this year’s event will be even bigger.”
Advance registration closed earlier this month, but onsite registration is available.
The bash features guided road tours, which Bryant said is good for tourism.
“It gets people out of the museum and is a great way to show off Bowling Green and Warren County,” she said.
Also on the agenda are seminar conference sessions, classroom sessions presented by a GM technician, product demonstrations and auctions.
Several Corvettes are also expected to roll into town for the event. “The public can go out and witness all of the fun that is happening and go check out all of the Corvettes,” she said.
Drag racing fans can check out the Pro Drag Racing Championship Series, which began Thursday with testing at Beech Bend Raceway.
“Qualifying starts on Friday and the finals and eliminations are Saturday for the main event, which will begin at 3:30 p.m.,” Bryant said.
Tickets can be purchased online, and spectators can purchase a general admission weekend pass for $50. Other general admission passes are $20 for Friday and $20 for Saturday. Kids 12 and under get in free.
In case of rain, a rain day will be Sunday.
“It’s really nice for locals to get out and check out what is going on at Beech Bend,” Bryant said.