He has helped other candidates win office through his past county and state leadership roles within the Republican Party; now Scott Lasley will be running his own campaign for a local office.
Lasley, head of the Department of Political Science at Western Kentucky University, filed papers Tuesday to run for the Warren County First District magistrate post currently held by Republican Doug Gorman.
“Warren County has been a good place to live and raise a family for the past 20 years,” said Lasley, a Minnesota native who came to Bowling Green to teach at WKU. “I want to make a difference in this community. This seems like the right time and the right place.”
Lasley is running for a seat that will be vacated by Gorman, who opted to run for county judge-executive after incumbent Mike Buchanon announced that he would not seek reelection.
He joins former Bowling Green Mayor Sandy Jones Boussard as Republicans running for the seat. Democrat Josh Poling has also filed to run for the office.
Lasley, who served as chairman of the Warren County Republican Party from 2010 through 2016 and also served on the Republican Party of Kentucky State Executive Committee, said he would like to see the county continue on the growth trajectory that has made it one of the state’s fastest-growing.
“If we all work together – local and state governments, the chamber of commerce, the local education system, nonprofits and other community partners – the sky is truly the limit for Warren County,” he said. “As magistrate, I’ll work to bring these voices together with my neighbors’ priorities to ensure Warren County’s future is bright and stays true to the values and sense of community that makes me so proud to call it home.”
While the First District seat is starting to get crowded with candidates, competition for most of the other five magistrate jobs – which pay $39,000 per year – is slow to emerge in the early part of the window to file for office.
In the Second District, incumbent Democrat Tom Lawrence is so far the only person from either party to file for the office.
The Third District seat being vacated by longtime magistrate Tony Payne has attracted more interest. Former Bowling Green City Commissioner Rick Williams and Buck Electric Operation Manager Scott Bledsoe, both Republicans, have filed for that seat.
In the Fourth District, incumbent Rex McWhorter is being challenged by fellow Republican Joe Imel. Democrat Terry Hendrick has also filed for that seat.
Incumbent Mark Young has no competition yet on the Democrat side for Fifth District magistrate, but Republicans Amber Milam and Eric Aldridge have filed.
No challenger from either party has emerged to run against incumbent Republican Ron Cummings for Sixth District magistrate.
Plum Springs resident Joanna Jones, a Republican, is so far the only person to challenge Gorman for judge-executive.
The window to file for office continues through Jan. 7.