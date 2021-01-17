Renovations at the city of Bowling Green’s Sloan Convention Center have been completed as city officials hope that convention business rebounds in 2021 after being derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As bookings at the convention center on Wilkinson Trace dried up in early 2020, city officials decided it was a good time to do the last phase of renovations at the facility.
The center opened in 1995 and is owned by the city of Bowling Green and Warren County, with the Convention Center Corp. serving as the governing body.
For the last several years, the city has undertaken phased renovations at the convention center.
Phase one renovations, which were completed several years ago, included a total makeover of the lobby space, a new roof, landscaping, lighting, art, a new LED sign on Scottsville Road and new automatic doors.
What was left was renovating some remaining areas with new carpeting, lighting and ceiling tiles and installing a new backup generator for the facility.
City commissioners this spring approved a $841,000 bid from Sunbelt Construction of Bowling Green for those projects.
“It looks really good,” City Manager Jeff Meisel said of the latest work. “Everything went according to plan.”
“It went smooth,” agreed David Hoehner, Convention Center Corp. board CEO.
A benefit of the lack of business at the center “was the contractor had free rein,” he said.
The latest renovations were designed to mesh with the look of the previous renovations.
The 60,000-square-foot Sloan includes a 19,500-square-foot grand ballroom that can accommodate 1,500 people.
Now that the facility has been fully renovated, what’s left is to book more events at the facility, even if they are at reduced capacity to meet social distancing restrictions amid the pandemic.
Meisel said a few small events have been booked for the center for 2021.
“It’s still very light,” Hoehner said of planned events. But he said he is looking for business to pick up “hopefully as year progresses and with vaccines rolling out.”
