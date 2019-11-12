One person died Monday night in a crash on Glasgow Road.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at 10:26 p.m. to the reported crash in the 11000 block of Glasgow Road. They found that a 2006 Chevrolet Impala had been traveling east when it left the road, struck a rock wall and overturned before coming to rest in the road.
A second vehicle traveling west on Glasgow Road also struck the Impala.
The driver of the Impala was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver has not been identified, according to the sheriff’s office.
