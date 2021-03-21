A fourth Bowling Green area – from the Barren River southwest toward downtown – is set to get an infusion of funding for a variety of improvement projects developed specifically for that area.
Bowling Green’s Neighborhood Improvements Program entails defining an area and gathering input on what projects are most needed in that area. The city then uses a combination of federal and local funds to make those improvements, typically over a two-year period.
The key to the program’s success is its “flexibility” to pick projects most needed in the specific area, according to city Neighborhood and Community Services Director Brent Childers.
“There is real value in being able to walk through a neighborhood and be able to move from idea to construction very rapidly,” Childers said.
Previous areas selected for the NIP were around Reservoir Hill, the city portion of Census Block 112 between Old Morgantown and Old Barren River roads and Normalview Drive to the city limits and a parcel of city land between University Boulevard and Morgantown and Old Morgantown roads.
Projects in these areas included new sidewalks, park improvements, street fixtures, home improvement grants and efforts toward producing more affordable housing.
Childers said it has been rewarding to be able to “mold the program from idea to reality,” adding that “small ideas” can turn into impactful projects.
One visible example of the NIP’s impact is the number of people seen utilizing the new sidewalks linking the areas around Lampkin and Pedigo parks to shopping and other destinations.
“These connections didn’t previously exist,” Childers said.
In the second NIP area, the city gave a $500,000 grant to Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green-Warren County for infrastructure needed to build about 20 new homes in the Durbin Estates neighborhood as an effort to increase the stock of affordable housing in the city.
The latest area picked for the NIP is from Adams to Eighth Avenue and from U.S. 31-W By-Pass to the Barren River. It encompasses The Medical Center complex, Roland Bland and Circus Square parks, as well as the Shake Rag historic district.
NIP areas get about $560,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds with a match of about $200,000 from the city each year, for a total project cost of about $1.5 million per NIP over two years.
The city usually holds a public meeting in each NIP area to gather input, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city mailed a link to a survey to every property owner and resident. There have also been some individual stakeholder meetings and a public hearing held online. City staff from various departments also provide input.
Childers said the city will start collating feedback this week to formulate a specific plan for the area.
A unique and timely feature of the latest NIP area is that it dovetails with a separate city effort to revitalize the River Street corridor, which includes extensive renovations and projects on the other side of the Barren River from the new NIP area.
The new area also is adjacent to the core of downtown Bowling Green that has seen millions spent on a variety of improvement projects in recent years.
“When we looked at what area is next, we felt like it was the right timing,” Childers said.
City Manager Jeff Meisel said the Neighborhood Improvements Program “has helped in a variety of things.”
He said the flexibility of the program has allowed for projects that have improved safety, aesthetics and infrastructure.
He said areas that have gotten NIP investments have helped revitalize the city’s neighborhoods.
Commented