The Medical Center at Bowling Green and T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow are seeing rising numbers of COVID-19 inpatients, causing further capacity concerns.
Med Center Health Executive Vice President Wade Stone said the Bowling Green hospital was operating “at capacity” Friday and was caring for 65 patients with COVID-19.
Of those 65, he said 65% were not fully vaccinated and 97% did not have their booster dose of vaccine.
“That’s the biggest stat we are seeing right now, so get that booster,” Stone said. “The staff have been working extremely hard, and they are doing their absolute best to take care of folks as we go through this latest surge. We are hoping more and more people get vaccinated and get their booster. Our emergency room has been extremely busy.”
Of the 65 COVID-19 inpatients, 12 were in critical care and eight were on a ventilator. Only one of those in critical care previously received their booster dose.
Stone said the rolling two-week positivity rate at the hospital was “very high” at 33%.
“We also got a lot of employees out right now,” he said. “The overwhelming amount of those employees who are off right now have not been boosted. There is definitely a correlation there.”
T.J. Regional Health Executive Vice President of Marketing Stacey Biggs said T.J. Samson was experiencing similar staffing issues amid a record positivity rate there of 28.7%.
“Just yesterday we had 39 employees out with active cases,” Biggs said Friday.
She said the hospital is caring for 20 COVID-19 inpatients.
Of those, only five are fully vaccinated. Biggs said she didn't have information on how many had received their booster shots. Nine of those individuals are in the ICU and seven are on a ventilator.
Due in part to the uptick in cases, Biggs said the Glasgow hospital was operating at 180% critical care capacity and 97% of overall staffed bed capacity.
“I think over time you just adapt,” she said of the high capacity. “We don’t have a choice. This is not our first rodeo with a surge. We are well-prepared. Our plan has proven to work well multiple times. People are hanging in there. It’s a resilient group.”
As of Friday, Warren County still ranked as one of the state’s lowest in vaccination rate with 42.13% of the county’s population vaccinated.
The latest update from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Human Services on Friday showed every county in the Barren River region was marked red for having a “critical” COVID incidence rate.
Of the 10 counties in the Barren River region, two have a vaccination rate of at least 50%: Simpson and Logan. Warren, Allen, Monroe, Metcalfe, Barren and Butler County all have a vaccination rate of at least 40%.
Edmonson and Hart counties both have a rate below 40% and are two of the five lowest vaccinated counties in the state.