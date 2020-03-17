Area law enforcement agencies are preparing to carry out their duties while the COVID-19 global pandemic continues, adapting their practices to an environment in which much of everyday life has been drastically altered.
The Bowling Green Police Department has encouraged the public to take advantage of the Citizens Online Police Reporting System, available on the agency's website, for the filing of non-emergency police reports.
BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said city officers have been provided with face masks to use at their discretion and the department is limiting internal access, with records division and dispatchers the only employees allowed in their respective workspaces.
Regular briefings have been suspended in favor of allowing officers to go directly to serve in their assigned districts.
Calls for service are also receiving specialized attention from dispatchers.
"We're asking if there are any concerns that officers need to be aware of," Ward said about calls to BGPD. "We're not really triaging anything, we just want to see what we're walking into. It doesn't change our response - if people need us, we're still going."
Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said his office has set up an operations plan that will be implemented in phases.
Currently, with no confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the area, the sheriff's office has suspended its fingerprinting services until further notice.
More restrictions may be implemented should there be any confirmed cases in Warren County, but Hightower is encouraging the public to take advantage of services that can be performed online, such as paying taxes or reporting crimes.
"We've utilized to some degree FaceTime for some of our vehicle inspections to limit interactions," Hightower said. "We're just trying to reduce the exposure (to illness) in the community and our staff. We're encouraging people to use other ways to interact with us."
If the virus is detected in Warren County, Hightower said that might affect shift rotations for patrol deputies, and court security officers at the Warren County Justice Center may come under additional restrictions to limit their exposure as well, Hightower said.
"There are layers we have looked at, that we have discussed and have a plan for," Hightower said. "We hope that will help sustain us over the next few months until everybody gets through this pandemic."
In the region, several agencies are taking similar precautions.
The Glasgow Police Department on Friday instituted a policy in which, for all nonemergency calls, an officer will contact the caller to determine whether police need to respond to the scene.
If no response is required but a report is needed, the officer will take the report over the phone and officers will follow up after 14 days if additional information is needed.
Ride-along programs and fingerprinting have also been temporarily suspended by the GPD, and people needing copies of accident reports or criminal reports are asked to buy them online at buycrash.com and buycrimes.com, respectively.
In Logan County, the Russellville Police Department will not respond to unlock any locked vehicles unless a small child is locked inside.
Also, fingerprinting for civilian background checks is suspended, officers are encouraged to speak with citizens reporting minor complaints over the phone and residents are being asked to buy accident and criminal reports online.
— To file a non-emergency report in Bowling Green, go to bgky.org/police/citizen-online-report
— For more information about the sheriff's office, visit warrencountykysheriff.com
