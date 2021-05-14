Local law enforcement leaders gathered together outside of the Warren County Courthouse on Friday to honor police officers by participating in a flag raising ceremony.
The ceremony, which included members of the Bowling Green Police Department, the Warren County Sheriff's Office and the Western Kentucky University Police Department, was held during National Police Week.
Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said he believed National Police Week presented an ideal opportunity to honor officers who have served communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and memorialize the officers who have died in the past year.
"This is the right time to thank everyone in our judicial system," Hightower said."I couldn't let this day go by without recognizing our law enforcement officers for what they do."
According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 295 American law enforcement officers died in 2020. Of those fatalities, 182 were related to COVID-19.
In a speech following the raising of the American flag, Hightower noted the importance of paying special recognition to the law enforcement officers who were recently lost.
"It was not only warranted, but it was demanded of us to remain silent as the flag was raised," Hightower said. "May the peacekeepers rest in peace."
