For the third straight year, Lawless Orthodontics is partnering with Smiles Change Lives and will host a free screening day to provide orthodontic care for local children.
Dr. Jay Lawless and his team will donate the care during an open house at 895 Wilkinson Trace in Bowling Green from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 27.
Registration for the event is open to families that are struggling to afford necessary orthodontic treatment for their children.
Smiles Change Lives is a national nonprofit that helps provide braces for children who could not otherwise afford them.
The nonprofit’s mission is to provide families with the opportunity to provide their children with braces through its network of more than 800 volunteer orthodontists in the United States and Canada.
To date, Smiles Change Lives and its network of orthodontists have helped more than 13,000 children receive braces in the United States and Canada.
“We are thrilled to be working with Dr. Lawless, who has committed to donate over $78,000 in orthodontic care,” Alexis Barclay, Smiles Change Lives director of provider services, said in a news release. “To make a difference in a child’s health and self-confidence feels great and is the reason we are so excited about this event.”
To qualify, a child must be 7 to 14 years old, have good oral hygiene, not be wearing braces currently, have a moderate to severe need for braces and their family must meet certain financial guidelines. For a family of four in Kentucky, their household income must be below $61,500.
Megan Keith, Lawless Orthodontics’ director of marketing and treatment coordinator, said the event is limited to 20 children. There were still 12 spots open as of Thursday.
“Dr. Lawless just has the biggest heart,” Keith said. “This is a way for him to give back to the community. He wanted to give back to children, and he didn’t want money to be an issue. It’s not specifically just for Bowling Green residents. Anyone in the region who meets the requirements can come as long as they have a vehicle to get here.”
She said some individuals who were screened during last year’s open house will receive braces for free next week. Others who will be screened this year will also receive their braces for free at a later date.
Keith said the annual event is part of Dr. Lawless’ initiative to have one community service event in Bowling Green every month.
“It has been a tremendous experience for three years,” she said. “This is one of our favorite times of the year. I’ve been the program director for this event, and the parents are just so thankful and so sweet. It’s just so much fun for us.”
She said families can expedite the screening process by preregistering online at https://www.smileschange lives.org/lawless-orthodontics-screening-event/.
Everyone must be registered with Smiles Change Lives beforehand. No walk-in appointments will be accepted.
