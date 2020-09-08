Lawless Orthodontics will host a family event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday to provide free braces to 30 children.
Thanks to a partnership with the nonprofit organization Smiles Change Lives, qualified southcentral Kentucky families will be able to bring their children ages 7 to 14 to the event for free treatment.
“This event really comes with great timing with everything being so hard in these kids’ lives right now. We hope this can bring some joy to them,” marketing coordinator Allie Cherry said. “The parents have been so thankful in the past. We have had some leave the office in tears of gratitude, and that makes this whole event so exciting.”
This is the second year of the event, which will look a little different because of the coronavirus pandemic. Children receiving treatment will have separate appointment times to prevent any possibility of crowding.
Program qualifications include that children must have good oral hygiene and no unfilled cavities, have a moderate to severe need for braces and that they may not be wearing braces currently.
Families also must meet Smiles Change Lives’ financial guidelines, which vary by location.
“Giving back to our community is something we truly care about,” Dr. Jay Lawless said. “We often hear stories from kids after their appointments that they don’t get made fun of anymore. Giving the gift of confidence to any child is always rewarding, but it’s particularly special when it’s something a kid thought they would never get. Our hope is that this gesture gives kids the confidence and self-esteem booster that they need during this time.”
To register for the event, go to www.smileschange lives.org/lawless-ortho dontics-screening-event/.
Foster-parent families don’t need to meet financial requirements to qualify for the event.
Lawless Orthodontics is at 895 Wilkinson Trace in Bowling Green.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
