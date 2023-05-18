The Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center is set to host music icons Christopher Cross and Tracy Lawrence in the coming months.
Cross, a five-time Grammy award-winning artist, will perform at SKyPAC on June 27. Tickets are available for purchase now and range from $35 to $185.
Cross is best known for his hit single, “Sailing,” from his award-winning debut album “Christopher Cross.” He is also known for his Oscar-winning song “Arthur’s Theme (The Best That You Can Do)” that he performed and co-wrote for the 1981 film “Arthur.”
In 2020, Cross released an album titled “The Complete Works,” to celebrate his 40 year career.
“This will be his much anticipated 40th anniversary tour. He was a household name in the 1980s and still is to this day” said Makenzie Belcher, marketing assistant at Arts of Southern Kentucky.
Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music award-winning artist Lawrence will perform at SkyPAC on Sept. 14. Tickets range from $30 to $75 for Lawrence’s performance and are available now.
Lawrence has had eight singles atop the Billboard Hot Country Hits chart including “Alibis,” “Sticks and Stones” and “If the Good Die Young.” He has also sold more than 13 million albums and has released 18 No. 1 songs.
In 2021, Lawrence released three new albums commemorating his 32 years in the country music industry.
“Fans can expect his impressive catalog to be on display on our stage. A special addition is Trevor Martin, a Bowling Green native, who will be opening up for him. He is a pop country artist who is thrilled to be a part of this night,” Belcher said.
Tickets for both shows can be purchased online at www.theskypac.com, by phone at 270-904-1880 or in person at 601 College St. between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.