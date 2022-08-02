A lawsuit filed on behalf of a 21-year-old Bowling Green man claims the company that owns Facebook and Instagram is responsible for the man’s compulsion to use those platforms, causing him to develop severe anxiety, reducing his ability to sleep and bringing on multiple periods of depression, suicidal ideation and self-harm after years online.
The lawsuit filed July 26 in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green names Meta Platforms and six subsidiaries or companies owned by Meta as defendants.
The civil action is a product liability suit that claims Meta has designed its social media platforms to maximize engagement among young users at the expense of their mental health, fostering addictions to Facebook and Instagram usage among teenage and young adult users while knowing that their products were harmful to a significant percentage of those users.
Nearly 20 similar lawsuits have been filed on behalf of teenagers and young adults in federal courts in at least 10 other states, and more claims are forthcoming, according to attorney Clinton Richardson, a member of the Montgomery, Ala., law firm filing the suits.
“It’s about making these plaintiffs and their families whole,” Richardson said. “It’s been exceptionally challenging for these plaintiffs and their parents to wrestle with what they’re dealing with as a result of these platforms.”
The 103-page complaint filed in Bowling Green alleges that Meta “progressively modified their products to promote problematic and excessive use that they know threatens the actuation of addictive and self-destructive behavioral patterns.”
Meta is accused in the suit of defectively designing its platforms to “specifically appeal to and addict minor and young adults” who were unable to appreciate the risks posed by the platforms and who were susceptible to harm from the products, failing to warn young users of likely harm or provide adequate safeguards, manufacturing a defective product causing harm, negligent design, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, negligently misrepresenting its product to young users, fraudulently marketing its products as safe and beneficial to users’ mental and physical health, downplaying risks associated with Facebook and Instagram, violating consumer protection laws and negligently failing to recall or retrofit products the company knew were unsafe.
“We think it’s fair to say this was an intentional and well-funded effort to exploit psychological vulnerabilities,” Richardson said. “Facebook prioritized profit over safety to ruthlessly increase their profit margin to the detriment of these children.”
An attorney representing Meta in the lawsuits referred questions to the company. Meta did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Allegations of Facebook’s and Instagram’s detrimental effects in the lawsuit are based largely on information brought into light by Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee-turned-whistle- blower who leaked several internal company documents last year and testified before a U.S. Senate subcommittee about Facebook’s impact on young users, urging Congress to implement stricter regulations.
The suit posits that teenagers are particularly vulnerable to the perils of excessive social media use due to their developing brains that have not fully established qualities of impulse control, emotion regulation and risk evaluation.
To cope with issues of self-esteem, young users on social media resort to cyberbullying to “preserve an increasingly delicate ego,” the suit said.
The algorithms on Meta’s platforms that control what users see on their individual news feeds were designed to exploit teenage vulnerabilities, the lawsuit alleges, promoting “content that is objectionable and harmful to many users.”
“All told, Meta’s algorithm optimizes for angry, divisive and polarizing content because it’ll increase the number of users and the time users stay on the platform per viewing session, which thereby increases its appeal to advertisers, thereby increasing its overall value and profitability,” the lawsuit said.
Young users begin engaging on Facebook and Instagram with no awareness of what the lawsuit describes as their “addictive and mentally harmful effects.”
The suit cites analyses conducted by Meta starting in 2019 in which a number of teenage girls linked suicidal thoughts and eating disorders to their experiences using Instagram.
Other reports cited in the lawsuit refer to Facebook’s 2018 switch of its algorithm from a chronologically-based news feed to one that boosted content with many reactions, comments and shares.
