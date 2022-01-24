Lawyers involved in the case of a deadly Bowling Green shooting are awaiting the results of ballistics evidence testing.
Christian Castillo, 29, appeared Monday in Warren Circuit Court for a pretrial conference.
Castillo, who is charged with murder, is accused of shooting Diego Pedro, 29, of Bowling Green, on Feb. 9.
During the hearing, Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron gave an update on the case.
“I think the only thing outstanding is a ballistics result, and we’re trying to get an ETA on that,” Cohron said.
Castillo’s attorney, Neal Tucker, appearing via teleconference, requested another pretrial conference, at which point a trial date may be set.
Tucker said no offer to resolve the case has been made by Cohron’s office and that the attorneys are waiting for analysis of evidence to be complete before starting negotiations.
Castillo remains in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $1 million cash bond.
The Bowling Green Police Department investigated the shooting.
Police found Pedro sitting in his vehicle the night of Feb. 9 at West 15th Avenue and Butler Way with a gunshot wound to his face. He died the next day at an area hospital.
Police said debris at the scene indicated Pedro’s vehicle had been involved in a collision with another vehicle at the scene of the shooting.
At a hearing last year in Warren District Court, BGPD Detective Melissa Wartak testified that evidence at the scene enabled police to narrow their search for the other vehicle believed to have been involved in the crash, with officers looking for a 2007-2014 dark blue Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe or Avalanche.
Police were contacted Feb. 11 by an employee at Abel Court Apartments on Old Barren River Road, who told police that a resident there applied for a guest parking permit for a dark blue 2007 Chevrolet Suburban.
Police found front-end damage on the Suburban and detained Castillo after he was found sitting in the vehicle.
Castillo denied any knowledge of a crash or shooting, Wartak testified last year.
Police interviewed Castillo’s girlfriend, Monica Rivas, who said she was driving the Suburban on the night of the incident, with Castillo as a passenger, Wartak said.
At the West 15th intersection with Butler Way, Pedro’s vehicle turned suddenly, striking the Suburban.
Castillo reportedly fired a shot from the step bar of the passenger door into the windshield of Pedro’s car, Wartak testified.
Rivas, 28, has been charged with tampering with physical evidence based on an allegation that she attempted to hide the firearm believed to have been used in the homicide.
She has pleaded not guilty and has a pretrial conference set for June 6.
Castillo is due back in court March 8.
