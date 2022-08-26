Leachman GMC buys 3B Body Shop
Leachman Buick-GMC has purchased the 3B Body Shop at 6045 Scottsville Road and will expand its collision repair business.

 DON SERGENT/dsergent@bgdailynews.com

Computer chip shortages and inventory scarcity continue to plague those in the car business, but retrenching isn’t in the cards for one of Bowling Green’s longtime automobile dealers.

