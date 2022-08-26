Leachman GMC buys 3B Body Shop

Computer chip shortages and inventory scarcity continue to plague those in the car business, but retrenching isn’t in the cards for one of Bowling Green’s longtime automobile dealers.
Leachman Buick-GMC, despite taking a significant hit in vehicle availability, is working on an expansion of a growing aspect of its business: vehicle repair.
In a marriage of well-established businesses, Leachman has purchased the 3B Body Shop at 6045 Scottsville Road and plans to use it as a way of growing its collision-repair business and starting a truck accessory business.
Next to the new Hindu Temple of Bowling Green, 3B Body Shop has been in business for nearly three decades and will now continue as Leachman Body Shop.
“Our business (in vehicle repair) has grown so much over the last five or six years,” Leachman General Manager David Jaggers said. “Our body shop on Searcy Way was never structured to handle the customer base we have now.”
A growing demand for vehicle repair, some of it growing out of the shortage of new cars and some from the damage done by the December tornadoes that hit Bowling Green, has created a backlog that Jaggers hopes to address by purchasing 3B.
“We had gotten to about a four-month backlog,” Jaggers said. “People can’t wait three or four months to get their vehicles repaired. We had to make a move of some sort.”
That move involved snapping up what Jaggers calls “the best independent body shop in town.”
“We were able to negotiate a buyout in which we kept all their employees and management,” Jaggers said. “They’re very well-run. This will take us from 5,000 square feet (on Searcy Way) to about 20,000 square feet. Now we’ll be able to handle the demand.”
Leachman bought the business and the real estate, and now Jaggers says the car dealership will do “a complete remodel of the building and property.”
“We’re spending quite a bit of money to make it easier and faster for the customer,” Jaggers said. “The main reason for all of this is continued service availability for our customer base. We have close to 20,000 customers in our database.”
Those customers can already get work done at what is now the Leachman Body Shop, and Jaggers said more services will soon be available at the 3.5-acre property Leachman purchased for $1 million.
The site will eventually be home to a new business called Five-Star Towing and another called Five-Star Truck Accessories.
“The towing service will be operational Oct. 1,” Jaggers said. “We will open the truck accessories business next May.”
Jaggers said Leachman Body Shop is “not just a General Motors collision center. We can repair anything. Our goal is to be within a year the largest collision repair center in southcentral Kentucky.”
The body shop, towing service and truck accessories business will give Leachman some new revenue streams at a time when new-car sales are lagging for everyone in the car business.
“Our new-vehicle availability is down, like it is nationally, in the 18% to 20% range,” Jaggers said. “But the economy is strong. Most of the vehicles coming in are already sold.”
While the purchase of 3B Body Shop was costly, Jaggers believes it will pay off.
“It’s a good move for us,” he said. “I felt like we needed to do it if we wanted to continue the type of service our customers expect.”